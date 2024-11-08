Death of Liam Payne from One Direction. Prosecutors in Argentina charged three people

Prosecutors in Argentina have charged three people with the death of singer and former One Direction member Liam Payne. They are suspected of supplying drugs to the singer and leaving him in danger.

This was reported by the press service of Argentina.

In October, 31-year-old Liam Payne was found dead outside the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, where he had stayed a few days before. Payne fell from a third-floor balcony and crashed. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but the prosecutorʼs office has now released an extensive report detailing the case.

One of the suspects is a hotel employee. Prosecutors say he gave cocaine to the musician twice. Another suspect is a direct supplier of drugs, who also delivered drugs at least twice. Both are accused of selling drugs. A third suspect accompanied the singer to Buenos Aires every day, so he was accused of leaving Payne in danger.

Payne lived at the hotel from October 13 to 16, during which time he was drugged at least four times, prosecutors say. After death, cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant were found in Payneʼs system. Broken furniture and traces of drug and alcohol use were found in his hotel room.

Buenos Aires police, according to The New York Times, released a recording of the 911 call minutes before Payneʼs death. In it, a man who identified himself as the hotel manager says the guest is "breaking everything in the room" and hotel staff fear he may do "something that will put his life at risk" because the room has a balcony.

Payneʼs death was not a suicide — the investigation determined that he passed out and fell from the window without trying to reflexively protect himself during the fall. Prosecutors concluded that Payne "did not know what he was doing and could not understand it." At the same time, no injuries were found on Payneʼs body, which would indicate the involvement of other people in his death.

According to a NYT source familiar with the investigation, the suspects surrendered their passports and were barred from leaving the country, but were not detained.