One Direction singer Liam Payne has died

British singer and former member of One Direction pop group Liam Payne was found dead in Buenos Aires near the Casa Sur hotel. He was 31 years old.

The police found out that Payne had fallen from the third floor of the hotel. By the time the medics arrived, the man had died from severe injuries. According to Buenos Aires police, officers at the scene initially responded to a report "of an aggressive man who may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol."

Liam Payne attended his One Direction bandmate Niall Horanʼs concert in Argentina earlier this month. And a few hours before his death, he wrote on Snapchat: "Itʼs a great day here in Argentina."

When the news of the singerʼs death appeared, his fans began to gather near the hotel, which forced the police to cordon off the entrance. Some lit candles to honor Payne.

Liam Payne was born on August 29, 1993, twice became a participant in the British television show X Factor — in 2008 and 2010. On his second attempt, he performed Justin Timberlakeʼs “Cry Me A River”, and later joined the other gifted contestants. Then he and Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson founded the band One Direction, which became one of the most successful in the history of pop music. In six years, the group broke up, everyone went their own way.

