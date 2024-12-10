The World Bank will allocate $454 million to Ukraine for health care

The World Bank will allocate $454 million to Ukraine in the field of health care, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The money will be provided within the framework of the THRIVE project. It is aimed at reforming the health care system and strengthening its effectiveness in wartime conditions. This is part of large-scale international support for Ukraine, which also covers education, transport, energy, agriculture and other sectors affected by the war.

"I am grateful to the management of the World Bank, the Government of Japan and all partners for their important and timely support. Despite the challenges, we continue our consistent movement to strengthen and develop Ukraine," Shmyhal noted.

The World Bank is an international credit and financial institution that promotes economic development and poverty reduction in the world. The Bank provides loans, grants, and other assistance to countries so that they can improve infrastructure, education, medicine, agriculture, and more.

At the end of November 2024, Ukraine received $4.8 billion from the World Bank. Funds will be allocated to social and humanitarian programs.

