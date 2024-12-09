Ukraine is preparing a meeting of the contact group on ending the war

In December, Ukraine plans to hold a meeting of the contact group, which will form a common position on the diplomatic end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov, reports "European Truth".

According to Nikiforov, Kyiv is currently gathering key European partners who, together with the United States, can ensure the maximum strengthening of Ukraine. The final list of participants is still being formed, but these are the countries that have long-range weapons, make the largest investments in Ukrainian arms production, and on which Ukraineʼs future in NATO depends.

The meeting in December is designed to develop a common position of all countries and ensure that Ukraine will be strong "in any development — both in negotiations and on the battlefield".

The creation of the working group was declared at a joint press conference held in Kyiv on December 9 by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and German politician, leader of the Christian Democratic Union Friedrich Mertz. At it, Mertz suggested forming a contact group from Germany, France, Poland, and Great Britain so that they "could exchange views" on ending the war and "develop a common view with the United States". In response, Zelensky said that Ukraine is already working on creating such a group.

In an appeal following the results on December 9, Zelensky said that the contact group could include Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, as well as, possibly, Denmark and other partners of Ukraine.

In October 2024, President Zelensky said that an end to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and ships could open the way to negotiations on ending the war.

Subsequently, Zelensky suggested that the "hot phase" of the war with Russia will end when the unoccupied territories of Ukraine will be under the protection of NATO. Ukraine will return the remaining territories through diplomatic channels.

