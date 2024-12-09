The mayor of Edinburgh has resigned after being accused of harassing Ukrainian refugee women

Edinburgh Mayor Cammy Day has resigned after police launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior towards refugees from Ukraine.

The BBC writes about it.

Day said recent media reports about his personal life were "distracting him from his important work." This is allegedly the reason why he is leaving the post of head of the city council. Day also promised to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.

Cammy Day has served as an Edinburgh councillor since 2008 and since 2022 has led the city council as a minority Labor representative. Edinburgh City Council is now set to elect a new leader on December 19.

Cammy Day was accused of harassing Ukrainian refugee women. He allegedly sent Ukrainian women frank messages — asking about their sexual preferences, complimenting their appearance, offering to "meet for a glass of wine" and sending kiss emoticons. Some of the interviewed Ukrainian women said that communication with Day was unpleasant. Women felt pressured by his status and were afraid.

The Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh said that it is waiting for the results of the investigation and hopes for a fair resolution of the case.

