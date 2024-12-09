Media: The mayor of Edinburgh was accused of harassing Ukrainian refugee women

The mayor of the Scottish city of Edinburgh Cammy Day was accused of harassing Ukrainian refugees. He was suspended from his post during the investigation.

The BBC writes about it.

The Scottish tabloid Daily Record was the first to report that Day allegedly "bombarded" Ukrainian refugees with messages. The official asked the women about their sexual preferences, complimented them on their appearance and offered to "meet them for a glass of wine".

Day used heart and kiss emojis in the messages. In addition, Day found Ukrainian women on dating apps where his messages were more candid.

One of the women interviewed by the journalists said that she felt lonely after coming to Scotland. Therefore, she was surprised when "a person of such a high position took an interest in her". According to her, she saw Day several times at pro-Ukrainian events. Interviewed Ukrainian women say that communicating with Day was unpleasant, but they felt pressured by his status and were afraid.

Ukrainian refugees have already turned to the law enforcement officers because of the politicianʼs message. In October 2024, investigators began an investigation. Now, law enforcement officers are checking messages over the past 18 months, questioning Cammy Dayʼs colleagues and other high-ranking officials.

Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar said he was "deeply saddened" by the allegations against Cammy Day. A party spokeswoman said Labor was taking all allegations seriously and Day had been suspended pending an investigation. Day himself previously said that he had not been contacted by the police, and he allegedly had no idea that an investigation was underway against him.

The Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh said that it is waiting for the results of the investigation and hopes for a fair resolution of the case. Opposition leaders at Edinburgh City Council have called for Day to resign immediately amid the allegations against him.

