Almost 800 000 Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky before a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelensky believes that Bashar Assadʼs regime in Syria fell not only because of the rebel forces, but also "because there are not enough Russian troops there". After all, according to him, Russia has transferred all combat-capable troops to Ukraine.

"The strength of the Russian army depends on the strength of Ukraine. Because if Ukraine falls, Putin will return to Syria to take revenge, and to Africa, and to many other regions that are of interest to him," Zelensky emphasized.

The president concluded: in order to prevent this, the whole world should unite around Ukraine.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

Since November 27, active clashes between rebels and Syrian troops continued in Syria. The offensive was launched by the Syrian Revolutionary Forces in "response to months of continuous attacks on civilians" by the Assad regime in Aleppo province.

Already on December 1, the media wrote that the Assadʼs Forces lost control over Aleppo — for the first time since the beginning of the military conflict that began more than ten years ago, and later over the city of Hama — the fifth largest city in the country.

On December 8, the Syrian opposition entered the capital of Syria, Damascus, and declared that it had overthrown the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Russian propagandists say that Assad fled to Moscow.

Iran and Russia were Bashar al-Assadʼs closest allies and helped him maintain power in Syria. However, they have now become active participants in other military conflicts — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and, accordingly, reduced its military presence in Syria.

