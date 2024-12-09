The Air Defense Forces shot down 18 out of 37 drones and two Kh-59/69 air missiles launched over Ukraine

On the night of December 9, 2024, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with two guided air missiles and 37 Shahed and other types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As of 08:00, the Air Defense Forces shot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 18 enemy UAVs in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Ternopil and Odesa regions.

Another 18 drones were lost in location, one in the air.

Due to the fall of downed enemy UAVs in Vinnytsia, the infrastructure of several private enterprises was damaged.

As of 08:21, Russian drones were recorded in the northeast of the Zaporizhzhia region.

