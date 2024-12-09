Rapper Jay-Z accused of raping 13-year-old girl at P. Diddyʼs party

American rapper Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, allegedly along with Sean Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy.

NBC writes about it.

The lawsuit was first filed in October of this year in the Southern District of New York, with Combs as the defendant. On December 8, Jay-Z was added to it.

The name of the plaintiff has not been disclosed. The lawsuit alleges that in 2000, when she was 13, Combs and Carter raped her at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

The girl said she didnʼt have a ticket, so she approached different limousine drivers to try to gain access to the show or the afterparty. One driver told her he worked for Combs and that she "matched what Diddy was looking for." He invited her to a party after the show and told her to come back to his car later that night.

Later, the driver picked her up and 20 minutes later they arrived at the white house where the party was taking place. She had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to get into the party.

The girl was offered a drink that made her feel "slightly dizzy and wanted to lie down", so she went to her room to rest. Shortly after that, the lawsuit says, Combs and Carter entered the room. Then, she said, Carter stripped her of her clothes, pinned her to the floor and raped her while Combs and an unnamed female celebrity watched. The plaintiff says Combs also raped her in front of Carter and the woman.

The lawsuit alleges that she was able to resist being forced to perform oral sex with Combs by punching him in the neck, causing him to stop.

Jay-Z called the allegations "idiotic".

In early October, a lawyer representing victims of sexual violence by rapper Diddy filed 120 lawsuits in a New York court. They say the victims were abused at Diddyʼs private parties attended by stars such as Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio. The plaintiffs allege that at these parties, they were, among other things, drugged, forced to have sex with sex workers, filmed, and then intimidated and blackmailed.

Diddy was arrested on September 16, and has been in a New York jail since then. He pleads not guilty. On October 29, he was charged with sexual violence against boys aged 10 and 17.

