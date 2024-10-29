Rapper Diddy is accused of sexually abusing boys aged 10 and 17

American rapper and producer Diddy (real name Sean Combs, also known by the stage names Puff Daddy and P. Diddy) has filed two new lawsuits alleging he sexually abused boys who were 10 and 17 years old at the time.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

According to one of those lawsuits, Diddy abused an unnamed 10-year-old boy in 2005 when he came to audition for a producer. The boy was an aspiring actor and rapper who came with his parents from California to meet with representatives of the music industry.

The lawsuit alleges that during the audition, Diddyʼs assistant gave the boy a drugged soda, causing him to pass out. While the boy was unconscious, the producer sexually assaulted him. And when he woke up, Diddy threatened to harm the childʼs parents if they told anyone about what happened.

Another plaintiff said he was sexually assaulted in 2008 when he was 17 years old. The lawsuit alleges that during auditions for Diddyʼs Making the Band TV show, the rapper forced the boy to engage in sexual acts with him and a bodyguard.

When the boy protested, he was kicked out of the competition and could not return to the music industry for seven years.

Diddyʼs attorneys on Monday denied the two new claims and accused Diddyʼs attorney Anthony Busby of seeking publicity.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have complete confidence in the facts and the integrity of the trial. In court, the truth will prevail: Mr. Combs has never committed sexual violence — male or female, adult or minor, or human trafficking," the producerʼs lawyers say.

Both lawsuits were filed under New Yorkʼs Gender-Based Violence Victim Protection Act, which allows victims to file lawsuits even if the statute of limitations has expired.

In early October, a lawyer representing victims of sexual violence by rapper Diddy filed 120 lawsuits in a New York court. They say the victims were abused at Diddyʼs private parties attended by stars such as Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio. The plaintiffs allege that at these parties, they were drugged, forced to have sex with sex workers, filmed, and then intimidated and blackmailed.

Diddy was arrested on September 16, and has been in a New York jail since then. He pleads not guilty.

