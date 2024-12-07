Shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Two children were among the dead, the number of injured increased to 27

Two children were among the ten dead as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 6.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The identification of the dead is currently underway. As of 15:02, it is known that two of them are children.

In addition, the number of wounded increased to 27. There are currently 13 injured in the hospital, including three children. Doctors assess their condition as average. Three men are difficult. Another 14 people refused hospitalization and are being treated on an outpatient basis.

In the evening of December 6, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. The impact completely destroyed the car repair complex, damaged shops, high-rise buildings and other infrastructure. Most likely, they hit the city with guided aerial bombs.

