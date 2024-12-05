Which Ukrainian films made it to the long list for the “Oscar-2025” award

A total of 169 films were included in the long list of contenders for the Oscar 2025. Among them are three Ukrainian tapes.

This was reported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine.

These are the following Ukrainian tapes:

The film "La Palisade" directed by Philip Sotnichenko entered the "International Feature Film" category — it was chosen by the Ukrainian Oscar Committee. The tape "La Palisade" shows the year 1996 and how Ukraine is preparing to sign a document that renounces the use of the death penalty. Forensic psychiatrist Oleksandr and his friend, investigator Ilhar, are investigating the murder of their police colleague. Three men were connected by joint work, long-standing friendship and feelings for one woman. Now she is the widow of the deceased.

The short list, which will include 15 films, will be announced on December 17. In a month, the nominees will be known. Academy members will vote for nomination winners from February 11 to 18, 2025.

The award ceremony will take place on the night of March 3, 2025 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

American comedian and TV presenter Conan OʼBrien will be the host of the Oscar award ceremony in 2025.

On March 11, 2024, the documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol" by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov became the first film from Ukraine to receive an Oscar.

