The film “La Paliciada” will represent Ukraine at the Oscars

Ukraine will present the film "La Paliciada" among the contenders for the nomination for the 97th Academy Award "Oscar" of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the category "Best International Feature Film".

He was chosen by the Ukrainian Oscar Committee at its meeting on September 9.

The tape "La Paliciada" directed by Philip Sotnichenko shows the year 1996 and how Ukraine is preparing to sign a document that renounces the use of the death penalty. Forensic psychiatrist Oleksandr and his friend, investigator Ilhar, are investigating the murder of their police colleague. Three men were connected by joint work, long-standing friendship and feelings for one woman. Now she is the widow of the deceased.

Director Philip Sotnychenko and producer Valeriya Sochivets told in an interview with "Suspilne Culture" that the production of the film took five years, because new storylines emerged, materials were found that became references for the creation of the film, and the aesthetics of the image changed.

The world premiere of the film took place on January 29, 2023 at the 52nd Rotterdam International Film Festival, and the Ukrainian premiere took place on October 12, 2023 at the Kyiv Criticsʼ Week. In the box office — from January 11, 2024.

"La Paliciada" has already collected many awards and nominations. Among them is an award from the International Film Press Federation FIPRESCI, for the best film at the Kino pavasaris festival in Vilnius, a prize for the best direction at the Sarajevo film festival, nominations in 14 categories for the "Golden Dziga" award.