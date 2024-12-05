The Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in St. Petersburg, Russia, will cease its activities on December 31 of this year. This is the only Slovak consulate in the Russian Federation.

This is stated on the website of the diplomatic institution.

Such a decision was made through a resolution of the Slovak government.

As for citizens of the Russian Federation, the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in St. Petersburg no longer provides its services.

Now Russians can apply for visas, residence permits or signature verification, translations and certification of photocopies and copies of documents only at the Slovak Embassy in Moscow.

In October, it became known that Poland was closing the consulate general of the Russian Federation in Poznan, and its staff was declared persona non grata. This happened after Russia tried to commit sabotage on the territory of Poland.

In response, Russia decided to close the Consulate General of Poland in St. Petersburg.

