Slovakia will close its single consulate in the Russian Federation by the end of the year

Iryna Perepechko
The Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in St. Petersburg, Russia, will cease its activities on December 31 of this year. This is the only Slovak consulate in the Russian Federation.

This is stated on the website of the diplomatic institution.

Such a decision was made through a resolution of the Slovak government.

As for citizens of the Russian Federation, the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in St. Petersburg no longer provides its services.

Now Russians can apply for visas, residence permits or signature verification, translations and certification of photocopies and copies of documents only at the Slovak Embassy in Moscow.

