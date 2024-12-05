In Ukraine, it will be forbidden to transfer medics to the infantry

In Ukraine, it will be forbidden to transfer people with a medical education to the infantry — President Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Decree No. 817/2024 is published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Now the government must develop an additional legal regulation for "establishing during the period of martial law a ban on the appointment of persons with a medical education to positions in the military service that are not directly related to medical practice (service)".

Such rules will not apply to cases where the appointment is made at the personʼs own will.

In addition, the government should work out in a month the issue of a possible revision of the conditions for the reservation of conscripted medical workers, rehabilitation specialists and other workers in the field of health care.

In particular, this concerns the removal of restrictions on the number of conscripted workers of health care institutions of state and communal forms of ownership.

Also, the regional state administrations want to oblige to coordinate with the executive authorities the criteria by which they define enterprises as critically important.

