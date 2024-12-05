Pantone named the main color of 2025

The American Pantone Color Institute has chosen Mocha Mousse as the color of the year 2025. It is a warm and rich shade of brown that "nourishes us with the wonderful qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort".

“Backed by our commitment to everyday pleasures, Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and opulent, but at the same time an unpretentious classic, Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expands our perception of brown colors from modest and grounded to aspirational and luxurious," commented the choice of the yearʼs executive director Lytrice Eisman.

Pantone notes that Mocha Mousseʼs elegance can stand alone or serve as a versatile base, enhancing a wide range of palettes and applications—from minimalist to maximalist design — in all color-driven industries.

The Pantone Color Institute is a research center of the Pantone company, engaged in experimental work with color and its impact on various industries — fashion, printing, interior design, advertising and film. Since 2000, the Instituteʼs experts have been choosing colors that set the trend for the whole year.

In 2024, the color of the year was called Peach Fuzz and compared to a velvety soft peach that "enriches the mind, body and heart", and the color of 2023 was 18-1750 Viva Magenta. This color represents a balance between warm and cold shades of crimson and red.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.