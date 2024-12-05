Military Vladyslav Sord was informed of a new suspicion of illegal possession of weapons

Military Vladyslav Sord was informed of a new suspicion of illegal possession of grenades and cartridges.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Sorda is suspected of illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. At the same time, he was handed a petition to change the preventive measure from house arrest to detention.

A grenade and cartridges were seized from Sord during a search conducted in November of this year in connection with a case of fraud with charges for the needs of the military. According to the investigation, Sord organized the collection of money for the supply of weapons and drones for one of the military units of the Armed Forces, but later spent part of the collected funds on his own discretion, i.e. stole more than 357 thousand hryvnias.

Babel told about the history of the military Vlad Sord. It started on August 12, 2023 with a tweet about how the military man Vlad Sord cheated on girls and met with several partners at the same time. The thread about this became very popular, and later users mentioned that Sord never reported on the collection for mortars, which he launched back in July 2022. Babel began to study Sordʼs biography, found a lot of interesting things and wrote about it in a large text.

After the release of the material, Vlad offered Babel to tell his version (although he had previously refused to do so). The conversation lasted five hours, but the interview raised even more questions. In September 2023, Sord promised Andriy Rymaruk, the former head of the "Come Back Alive" military department, to return the money for the mortars by October 2023 — to transfer them to the account of the charity fund. Whether he returned it is unknown, neither Sord nor Rymaruk answer questions about this.

