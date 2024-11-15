Military Vladyslav Sord was declared the suspicion of fraud. Investigators established that he had embezzled money collected for the Armed Forces unit.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine without naming names. It follows from the details of the case.

According to the investigation, the serviceman organized the collection of money for the supply of weapons and drones for one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but later he spent part of the collected funds at his own discretion, that is, he took possession of the victimsʼ money in the total amount of more than 357 thousand hryvnias.

During the investigation of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers searched the suspectʼs apartment. The figure was served with a petition to select a preventive measure — detention.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Babel told about the history of the military Vlad Sord. It started on August 12, 2023 with a tweet about how the military man Vlad Sord cheated on girls and met with several partners at the same time. The thread about this became very popular, and later users mentioned that Sord had never reported on the collection for mortars, which he had launched back in July 2022. Babel began to study Sordʼs biography, found a lot of interesting things and wrote about it in a large text.

After the release of the material, Vlad offered Babel to tell his version (although he had previously refused to do so). The conversation lasted five hours, but the interview raised even more questions. In September, Sord promised Andriy Rymaruk, the former head of the "Come Back Alive" military department, to return the money for the mortars by October 2023 — to transfer them to the account of the charity fund. Whether he returned it is unknown, neither Sord nor Rymaruk answer questions about this.

