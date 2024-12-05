The Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistics and drones. The Air Defense shot down 30 out of 44 drones

On the night of December 5, the Air Defense Forces shot down 30 out of 44 Russian drones. Another 12 drones were lost in location, one flew in the direction of Belarus.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Russians also hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said that Nikopol region was hit by missiles, a kamikaze drone and artillery at night. The communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets were under fire. There, an agricultural company, private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged, and a gas pipeline and an electric transmission line were affected. There were no casualties.

Anti-aircraft units worked in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Odesa regions.

