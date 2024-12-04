The Air Defense Forces shot down 29 enemy drones out of 50

On the night of December 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with 50 Shahed drones and other unspecified UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, and Millerovo (RF).

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 29 enemy drones out of 50.

Another 18 drones were lost in location, one flew in the direction of temporarily occupied territories.

That night, the anti-aircraft units worked in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, units of electronic defense systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

