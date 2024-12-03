MPs supported the law, according to which 17-year-olds will automatically enter the military register

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted for draft law No. 12076, which proposes to automatically put citizens on the military register upon reaching the age of 17.

This was reported by the parliamentary press service and the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

If the law is voted on in the second reading, and then the president signs it, then young men will not need to apply to the territorial recruit center (TRC) or undergo a medical examination — they will only need to be identified in the "Reserve+" application. Then a military registration document will be generated there.

In the explanatory note, it is noted that such changes are necessary in the conditions of martial law, because not all citizens of Ukraine of conscription age can personally arrive at the specified time at the relevant TRC and enter the military register of conscripts. For example, they are abroad, in the temporarily occupied territory, in the territory where hostilities are taking place, etc.

The law also provides that the commanders of military units, the head of the intelligence body, the heads of the Central Administration or the regional body of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will also be able to issue orders to call up reservists and conscripts for conscription during mobilization, for a special period — on the day of conscription and enrollment in the lists military unit

Women who wish to undergo basic military service will be registered as conscripts. And when they complete their basic military service, they will be registered as conscripts.