The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the deprivation of tax benefits of traitors who were stripped of state awards

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11411 as a whole on the deprivation of tax benefits of people who were deprived of state awards due to subversive activities against Ukraine.

MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports this.

In the second reading on December 3, 259 parliamentarians supported the project, says the MP. The document abolishes the right to the tax social rate for people who have been deprived of state awards.

The benefit will cease to be provided from the tax month following the one in which a person lost or was deprived of an award from the state. The law will enter into force the day after its promulgation.

On November 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a draft law on depriving traitors of Ukraine of state awards. On the same day, it was signed by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Document No. 11410 regulates the confiscation of state awards from people who popularize or promote the Russian Federation and Russian aggression, justify war, temporary occupation of territories, etc.

On November 22, the president signed a decree implementing the NSDCʼs decision on new sanctions and deprivation of state awards for traitors. Among them are former government officials, MPs, heads of SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, prosecutors, artists, Russian political, religious and cultural figures.

