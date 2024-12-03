“Ukrposhta” will pay out money under the “Winter eSupport” program from December 4

Starting from December 4, "Ukrposhta" will start paying 1 000 hryvnias to Ukrainians under the "Winter eSupport" program. Funds cannot be received in cash.

This was reported by the companyʼs general director Ihor Smilyanskyi.

More than 2 million recipients of pensions and social benefits will receive money from “Ukrposhta”. These are people over 60 years old and people with disabilities of the I and II groups.

If they do not receive payments from “Ukrposhta”, they should contact the bank or apply for assistance at “Diia”. Calculations will take place automatically according to the lists from the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Economy.

"There is no need to fill out anything and run to the branch. All that is needed is to wait for the visit of your postman or your day of receiving your pension at the branch, and we will help you get this help," says Ihor Smilyanskyi.

Payment under the "Winter eSupport" program is not issued in cash. Branch operators can help pay utility bills, top up mobile phones, buy food and household chemicals, subscribe to Ukrainian publications, and order Ukrainian-made medicines. In post offices, you can also use donation support for the Armed Forces.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky was urged to review this program from the state. The corresponding petition has gained more than 25 000 signatures. Its initiator stated the shortcomings of the program — in particular, the "dissonance" between tax increases and additional costs, as well as the lack of targeting of payments.

Assistance under the "Winter eSupport" program is one-time. It is available to people living in Ukraine, regardless of age. The money will go to the "National Cashback" card. They can be spent on utility bills, medicine, education, donations, tickets, buying military bonds and some other services. It will not be possible to withdraw cash from the "National Cashback" card.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.