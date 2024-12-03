Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized after a "disturbing" blood test result.

This was reported by his lawyer, writes Reuters.

Weinstein is expected to remain hospitalized until his condition stabilizes, his attorney added.

Defenders of the Hollywood movie mogul previously stated that he has health problems. In early September, he was rushed to the hospital from New Yorkʼs Rikers Island prison for heart surgery, and in October, Weinstein was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

Harvey Weinstein, once considered one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, has been found guilty of sexually harassing and assaulting more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd. He was also accused of sex trafficking and predatory sexual assault, for which he faced life imprisonment.

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. The lawyers asked for 5 years for him, arguing that a term of 23 years for their client in poor health is de facto life.

In April 2024, an appeal overturned Weinsteinʼs conviction, ruling that he "did not receive a fair trial." The case went to a new hearing, and in September new charges were brought against him.

