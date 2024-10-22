Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer — chronic myeloid leukemia.

NBC News and CNN write about this, citing their own sources.

According to the media, Vanstein is undergoing treatment at the prison on Rikers Island in New York.

Weinsteinʼs health representative Craig Rothfeld told NBC News that he would not comment on his clientʼs health out of respect for his clientʼs privacy.

Harvey Weinstein.

The news about Weinsteinʼs oncology appeared against the background of information about other problems with his health. Last month, he underwent emergency heart surgery to reduce the amount of fluid in his lungs and heart. And in July 2024, he was hospitalized with a positive result for Covid-19 and double pneumonia.

Chronic myeloid leukemia is a cancer that affects the bone marrow. As a result, a person constantly feels tired, loses his appetite, and feels pain in his bones. This form of leukemia develops slowly, there is therapy that gives good results in chronic myeloid leukemia, but the prognosis worsens with age.

Harvey Weinstein, once considered one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, has been found guilty of sexually harassing and assaulting more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd. He was also accused of sex trafficking and predatory sexual assault, for which he faced life imprisonment.

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. The lawyers asked for 5 years for him, arguing that a term of 23 years for their client in poor health is de facto life.

In April 2024, an appeal overturned Weinsteinʼs conviction, ruling that he "did not receive a fair trial." The case went to a new hearing, and in September new charges were brought against him.

