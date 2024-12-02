The Baltic countries banned the entry of the founder of “Georgian Dream” — who else was sanctioned

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia jointly banned the entry of more than 10 representatives of the ruling party and high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

The sanctions were announced in the morning of December 2. In particular, the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Margus Tsahkna, said that the Baltic countries do not welcome "opponents of democracy" and "violators of human rights". He was supported by his colleague from Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis.

Restrictions due to responsibility for human rights violations were imposed on 11 people. Some of the officials are already under the sanctions of other countries. Full list of names:

Bidzina Ivanishvili, oligarch and founder of "Georgian Dream";

Vakhtang Homelauri, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia;

Shalva Bedoidze, First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

other deputy heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — Yoseb Chelidze, Oleksandr Darakhvelidze, Giorgiy Buthuzi;

Zviad Kharazishvili, head of the department for special assignments (is under US sanctions);

Kharazishviliʼs deputies are Mirza Kezevadze and Mileri Lagazauri (he is also subject to United States sanctions);

Vazha Siradze, director of the patrol police department;

Teimuraz Kupatadze, director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government.

The 5% barrier was overcome by four more pro-Western opposition parties. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze declared that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After that, new protests began in the country, and the security forces dispersed them.

