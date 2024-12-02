Trump has chosen an adviser on Middle Eastern issues — this is his daughterʼs father-in-law

Donald Trump wants to make businessman Massad Boulos his senior adviser on Middle Eastern affairs. For the second time in a few days, the US president-elect has chosen a family member for a key position.

This is reported by CNN.

Boulosʼ son Michael is married to Trumpʼs daughter Tiffany. Michael Boulos campaigned heavily for Donald Trump in Muslim American communities. A few days ago, the president-elect of the United States chose philanthropist Charles Kushner as the US ambassador to France. He is the father of Jared Kushner, the husband of Trumpʼs other daughter Ivanka.

The Republican has long involved his family in political affairs. This causes controversy about conflicts of interest and nepotism, writes CNN. In 2017-2021, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner worked as senior advisers in the offices of the West Wing of the White House. Kushner was one of the main negotiators of the Abraham Accords. He is likely to advise Donald Trump on Middle East issues outside the White House. Ivanka refused to return to Washington.

President-elect Donald Trumpʼs sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, ran the family real estate business during their fatherʼs first term. His daughter-in-law Lara Trump was appointed co-chair of the Republican National Committee. It is likely that Trump will again bet on trusted people during his second term, the newspaper writes.

Earlier, The Washington Post newspaper wrote that one of the advisers of the US president-elect, Boris Epstein, demanded bribes from those who wanted to enter the presidential administration. NYT sources also say that it was Epstein who promoted Matt Gatesʼ candidacy for attorney general.

