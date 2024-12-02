Protests in Georgia. Security Forces detained one of the leaders of the opposition coalition

One of the leaders of the opposition coalition "For Change" Zurab Girchi Japaridze was detained during a protest in Tbilisi, Georgia.

This is reported by Sova.

In addition to him, security forces detained other demonstrators, including journalists. This was preceded by a verbal altercation between the police and the protesters.

The rallies in Georgia continue for the fifth day, after the suspension of European integration. That night, the special forces continued to gas the demonstrators, who, in turn, fired fireworks. In the morning, the detentions were accompanied by beatings of protesters.

After that, Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze again thanked the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the law enforcement officers for a job well done. According to him, the protests are a planned action financed by other countries.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government.

The 5% barrier was overcome by four more pro-Western opposition parties. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze declared that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After that, new protests began in the country, which are dispersed by the Security Forces.

