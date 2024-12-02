General Staff: Russia lost 1 790 soldiers and 30 artillery systems over the past day

On December 1, Russia lost 1 790 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 9 tanks, 28 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, 83 operational-tactical drones, and 99 vehicles.

In total, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost more than 743 920 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

According to the information of the Ministry of Defense, during November 2024, the Russian army suffered in Ukraine the largest irreversible and sanitary losses in manpower for the month of February 24, 2022. We are talking about 45 720 military personnel.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.