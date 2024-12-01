During November 2024, the Russian army suffered in Ukraine the largest irreversible and sanitary losses in manpower for the month of February 24, 2022.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

We are talking about 45,720 military personnel. This number is conditionally more than three motorized rifle divisions of the Ground Forces of the Russian Army, the department emphasized.

"According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November, during one day, our soldiers "two hundred" and "three hundred" killed 2,030 enemy soldiers. This is also the highest rate of enemy losses per day since February 24, 2022," the Ministry of Defense added.

Defense forces also hit 307 Russian tanks in November. This is the highest figure for the fall: in September, 291 enemy tanks were destroyed or knocked out, and in October — 279. The tank battalion of the Russian Federation has 31 vehicles, so in the last month of fall, the Kremlin lost almost 10 such battalions. The estimated cost of the equipment is equivalent to $450 million.

The Ukrainian military hit 899 armored combat vehicles of the enemy worth at least half a billion dollars. These are almost four motorized rifle divisions. The total losses of the enemy in weapons and equipment for the last month of autumn were estimated at $3 billion.

During the past day, November 30, Moscow lost 1,730 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

