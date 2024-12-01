Air defense forces shot down 32 enemy drones out of 78

On the night of December 1, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 78 Shshed drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down 32 drones, another 45 drones were lost in location, and one is still in the airspace of Ukraine.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, units of electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Air Defense Forces worked in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.