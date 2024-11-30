General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1 740 invaders and 23 artillery systems over the past day

On November 2, the Russian Federation lost 1 740 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another five tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle, two rocket salvo systems, 42 operational-tactical drones, 72 vehicles and two units of special equipment.

In total, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost more than 740 000 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

The Russian service of the BBC together with "Mediazona" established the names of 80 973 servicemen of the Russian Federation who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

