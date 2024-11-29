“eBook” program. The first payments are expected no earlier than next year

The "eBook" program, under which 18-year-old Ukrainians will be able to receive book certificates worth 908 hryvnias, will be operational no earlier than 2025.

The head of the Ukrainian Institute of Books Oleksandra Koval reported this in a comment to Babel.

The relevant law on book certificates and subsidies for bookstores was signed by the president in June of this year. It provides that a one-time payment for books will be received by Ukrainians who reached the age of 18 after January 1, 2024, as well as one of the parents upon the birth of a child (from January 1 of the year following the termination or cancellation of martial law).

It was expected that the program would start working already in September. However, in response to Babelʼs request, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications reported that they are currently preparing a relevant draft resolution for submission to the government.

"Also, the process of preparing the technological solution necessary for the implementation of the programs is at the final stage," the ministry emphasized.

The agency added that after the Cabinet of Ministers adopts the Procedure for providing Ukrainian citizens with state assistance for the purchase of books, which will determine the relevant conditions and mechanism for providing such assistance, detailed information on the implementation of the program will appear on the websites and social networks of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Digital Affairs and the Ukrainian Institute of Books.

According to Koval, the preparation of the legislative framework for the launch of the program will continue at least until the end of the year.

"We are waiting for the decision. After that, another 1-2 months for testing the data exchange system and drawing up a list of distributors who will have the right to sell with eBooks funds. That is, it is unlikely [that the first payments will be made] this year," she said.

