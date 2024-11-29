Fatal accident in Kharkiv: the Infinity driver was sentenced to 8 years in prison

The Kharkiv Red Factory Court sentenced Mykola Kharkivskyi, who was accused of a fatal road accident in Kharkiv in 2021. He received eight years of imprisonment.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office and Suspilne write about this.
19-year-old Kharkivskyi was found guilty of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the death of a person and injuries to three more victims (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
He was also disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay one million hryvnias to both children of the deceased driver.
Prosecutors proved that Kharkivskyi, who was 16 years old at the time, ran a red light and caused the accident.
At the hospital, the 16-year-old driver provided incorrect personal information, indicated the wrong residential address, and also tried to leave the premises of the institution, but he was detained by the police.
- On October 26, 2021, in Kharkiv, 16-year-old Infiniti driver Mykola Kharkivskyi tried to cross the intersection at a red traffic light and collided with a Chevrolet car. As a result of the accident, the Chevrolet driver died on the spot. Three passengers of the Infiniti — two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old girl — were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
- Kharkivskyi was previously convicted. In 2019, he shot a teenager and a woman with a traumatic gun. Then he received a year of probation. In September 2021, a protocol was drawn up on him and he was fined for not having a driverʼs license. In his social networks, Kharkivskyi claimed that he would be "smeared" and bragged about his dangerous driving. The Infiniti in which he was involved in an accident belongs to his mother.
- At first, the boy refused to cooperate with the investigation, but already in November he admitted his guilt.