Ukraine received $100 million from South Korea

Ukraine received the first budget aid from South Korea for $100 million.

This was reprted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

This money will go to support the social sphere.

The aid was allocated within the framework of the agreement signed this year between the governments of Ukraine and South Korea, which in general will make it possible to attract up to $2.1 billion.

