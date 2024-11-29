Ukraine received $100 million from South Korea

Ukraine received the first budget aid from South Korea for $100 million.
This was reprted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
This money will go to support the social sphere.
The aid was allocated within the framework of the agreement signed this year between the governments of Ukraine and South Korea, which in general will make it possible to attract up to $2.1 billion.
- South Korea supports Ukraine humanitarianly and financially, but does not provide weapons. This policy was expected to change after Russia brought the North Korean military into the war.
- However, Donald Trumpʼs victory in the US elections forced North Korea to reconsider its plans to supply weapons to Ukraine.
- On November 26, the Ukrainian delegation went to South Korea for negotiations on weapons. However, according to their results, no agreements were reported.
