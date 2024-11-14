Bloomberg: Trumpʼs victory will force South Korea to review plans to supply weapons to Ukraine

The victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections forces South Korea to reconsider the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the government of South Korean President Yoon Seokyeol is forced to take into account the position of the newly elected US president in order to decide whether to change its long-standing policy of refusing to provide lethal aid to Kyiv.

According to another government official, Seoul is also studying how Trumpʼs approach to the war will affect support for Ukraine from a number of countries.

According to Bloomberg journalists, these comments indicate that South Korea is now less inclined to send munitions to Ukraine unless the DPRK takes further action or if there is no greater clarity on how Trump will act on Ukraine.

"It would be quite awkward for South Korea, which is not even a NATO member, to intervene at this point if Trump takes the White House and wants to withdraw from the conflict," said Kimyoon, a political science professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

The office of the president of South Korea said that the government will study possible scenarios of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea after the deployment of troops by Pyongyang and will take countermeasures.

"We will closely coordinate our actions with our ally and partners in this process," the statement said in response to Bloombergʼs question about South Koreaʼs latest thoughts on sending weapons to Ukraine.

In October 2024, South Korea declared that they could transfer lethal weapons to Ukraine against the background of sending North Korean soldiers to Russia.

