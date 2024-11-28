Cyprus immediately revoked the citizenship of 77 people. Russians are among them

The Cabinet of Ministers of Cyprus has revoked the citizenship of at least 77 people — among them are Russian businessmen and officials.

This was reported by Politis newspaper, which published a list of those whose citizenship was revoked.

The "golden passport" of Cyprus was taken from Russian oligarch Oleksiy Kuzmichev, Russian metallurgical entrepreneur Oleg Deripaska, former Russian FSB investigator Serhiy Kovbasyuk, and Malaysian businessman and fugitive financier Joe Low.

The newspaper also writes that Cyprus took away the passport of Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, although the media reported that the businessman was stripped of Cypriot citizenship two months ago.

The newspaper published a list of 77 names of those whose passports were revoked, but notes that nine more people who were stripped of Cypriot citizenship are missing. So the total number of figures reaches 86.

At the same time as the withdrawal of "golden passports" from investors, they were also canceled for their family members.

The reasons for annulment of passports are false declarations, criminal past. It is also about non-fulfillment of the conditions of naturalization — this is when a person who has already received the citizenship of Cyprus does not comply with the countryʼs requirements. For example, does not pay taxes.

Cyprus has a citizenship by investment program. That is, by investing a certain amount in the countryʼs economy, you can get its citizenship through the so-called golden passport.

This initiative was suspended in Cyprus in 2020. Since 2013, the program has brought almost €7 billion to the country. Citizens of Russia and China were the most active, and the resort town of Limassol is now known to local residents as "Limassolgrad" because many properties there belong to Russians.

