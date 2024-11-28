Ukraine will check whether the price of eggs has been raised legally

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) is investigating why the prices of chicken eggs have increased since October 2024.

This was reported on the official portal of AMCU.

The committee reacted to the sharp increase in egg prices in October 2024. It is similar to what happened in September — October 2022.

AMCU requested information from those who:

directly produces chicken eggs and forms the primary offer on the market;

sells goods, including eggs;

produces compound feed, the cost of which is one of the main components of the cost of eggs.

After processing the received information, the committee will draw conclusions as to whether there were signs of violation of the legislation on the protection of economic competition in the actions of market participants.

In the largest Ukrainian supermarkets, as of November 28, a dozen eggs cost from 70 to 85 hryvnias.

In October 2022, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine began to investigate the reasons for the increase in prices for chicken eggs. Then, in three months, they almost tripled in price.

In November 2022, the government promised to support egg producers to increase production volumes and the number of hens to stabilize prices.

