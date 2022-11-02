The government has promised to support egg producers. They should increase production volumes and the number of chickens to stabilize prices

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy signed a memorandum with the Poultry Breedersʼ Union of Ukraine. The government will support egg producers to increase the number of chickens and increase production.

The press service of the department writes about it.

“The document is aimed at stabilizing the prices of chicken eggs and preventing wholesale sales prices from exceeding the level at which eggs are supplied to retail chains. Within the framework of the memorandum, egg producers undertook an obligation to saturate the domestic market with eggs, in particular, to increase the number of laying hens and the volume of egg production,” the message reads.

At the same time, the Ministry should contribute to ensuring that producers are provided with the necessary conditions and resources for work, as well as to be able to attract available loans for their activities. In addition, the department will contribute to the stability of domestic prices for grain, fodder and oil crops and their processing products.