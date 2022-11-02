The government has promised to support egg producers. They should increase production volumes and the number of chickens to stabilize prices

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy signed a memorandum with the Poultry Breedersʼ Union of Ukraine. The government will support egg producers to increase the number of chickens and increase production.
The press service of the department writes about it.
“The document is aimed at stabilizing the prices of chicken eggs and preventing wholesale sales prices from exceeding the level at which eggs are supplied to retail chains. Within the framework of the memorandum, egg producers undertook an obligation to saturate the domestic market with eggs, in particular, to increase the number of laying hens and the volume of egg production,” the message reads.
At the same time, the Ministry should contribute to ensuring that producers are provided with the necessary conditions and resources for work, as well as to be able to attract available loans for their activities. In addition, the department will contribute to the stability of domestic prices for grain, fodder and oil crops and their processing products.
- The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine began to investigate the reasons for the increase in prices for chicken eggs. In three months, they almost tripled in price.
- A few weeks ago, egg prices began to rise sharply — the price of a dozen eggs in stores increased from 32 hryvnias at the end of August to 70 hryvnias at the beginning of October. The Ministry of Agriculture says that this was influenced by seasonality, because chickens traditionally lay less in the fall, which causes egg prices to rise. In addition, due to the war, the cost of production increased, so enterprises had to get rid of part of hens. Incubation of eggs to obtain chicken also partially stopped.