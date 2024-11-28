Heavy snowfall continues to cover Seoul — there are casualties

Heavy snowfall continues for the second day in a row in South Korea — at least four people have died, dozens of flights have been canceled, and there have been numerous accidents on the roads.

The Guardian writes about it.

Snowfall in Seoul on November 28 was the third heaviest since records began in 1907. By morning, more than 40 cm of snow had fallen in some areas of the city. Although the heavy snow warning has already been lifted, the transport collapse continues.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

At least four people died due to the bad weather. In the evening of November 27, the net on the golf course collapsed due to snow — one person died and two others were injured. Another incident occurred in the parking lot, where another person died due to the collapse of a protective tent.

Two people died in weather-related accidents on highways east of Seoul. And in the city of Wonju, 53 cars collided on the highway — 11 people were injured.