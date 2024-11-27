A record November snowfall was recorded in Seoul

The heaviest November snowfall in the entire history of observations was recorded in the capital of South Korea, Seoul. They have been running since 1907.

The South Korean agency Yonhap writes about it.

Seoul received 16 centimeters of snow, breaking the previous record of 12.4 centimeters set in November 1972. Due to such weather, flights were canceled, roads were closed, and transport delays occurred. At least one person died in a snow-related accident.

The head of Seoulʼs Meteorological Forecasting Department Yeon Kihan explained that the heavy snowfall was caused by strong westerly winds and a significant temperature difference between the surface of the sea and the cold air.

Meteorologists warn that the snow cover will reach 20 cm during the day. The snowfall will continue until the morning of November 28.

"Just last week, I felt that November was a bit warm, but in just a week it seems like it has turned into a winter wonderland, and itʼs quite a contrast," said businessman Bae Joohan, according to the BBC.

In the city, the work of the Central Headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters has been intensified and the level of warning about heavy snow has been raised.

