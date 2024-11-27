The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the liquidation of CRGL and the restriction of gambling advertising

The Committee on Finance of the Verkhovna Rada recommended the adoption in the second reading of draft law No. 9256-d, which provides for the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL).

This was reported by the head of the committee Danylo Hetmantsev and his deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The document proposes to replace CRGL by April 1, 2025, to establish a new authorized body and to define a ministry that will shape policy in the field of gambling business and lotteries.

It also provides for the implementation of a mechanism for restricting access to illegal gambling websites/mobile applications.

In addition, the document prohibits gambling advertising. Exceptions: Nighttime TV and radio advertising, over-21 media, platforms and search engines targeting over-21 audiences.

Such advertising is prohibited from:

offering or providing reimbursement for gambling expenses;

making phone calls, sending messages to an unspecified circle of people;

offering free bonuses instead of placing a bet.

Also, the participation of military personnel, volunteers, popular people and the use of topics related to war are prohibited in advertising.

The document also prohibits obtaining a license for people who were owners or officials of gambling companies that have tax debt or license payment debt.

Settlements for gambling are made exclusively in cash through current bank accounts. It is forbidden to use other payment services.

In addition, gambling sponsorship is prohibited, except for sports sponsorship.

According to the document, lotteries are subject to most restrictions of the gambling business: requirements for the reputation of officials, tax debt, relations with the aggressor country, exclusively bank settlements.

There are also limits on spending and playing time, as well as mandatory breaks. The document proposes to introduce "control purchases" during inspections with video recording.

In addition, it is forbidden to accept bets on credit or with subsequent payment.

The situation with the gaming business in Ukraine

In July 2020, the Verkhovna Rada legalized the gambling business in Ukraine. The law legalizes the activities of casinos, bookmakers, in particular on the Internet, halls of slot machines and the organization of online poker. The parliament included roulette, playing cards, dice and slot machines as casino gambling. In September 2020, the Parliament created the Gambling and Lottery Regulatory Commission (CRGL) — this is a state regulator that deals with licensing and regulation of gambling in Ukraine.

In 2023, Ukrainians spent almost 400 million hryvnias in online casinos every day, or more than 12 billion a month, as reported by "Economical Truth" with reference to the National Bank. This industry most often affects military personnel, who then suffer from gambling addiction.

After this publication, lively discussions of the problem with gambling began in society, in particular among the military. An electronic petition appeared on the restriction of online casino operations during the martial law in Ukraine, which in a few hours gathered the necessary votes for its consideration.

On April 20, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree restricting the operation of online casinos. In May, the Cabinet of Ministers completely banned the advertising of gambling games.

