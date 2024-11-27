The star of “The Vampire Diaries” Paul Wesley will play the main role in the series about the war in Ukraine

American actor Paul Wesley will play the main role in the miniseries about the war in Ukraine "Unspoken".

Deadline writes about it.

The series will have six episodes. The events unfold against the background of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. In the center is the ex-military Pavlo, played by Paul Wesley, who works as a taxi driver in Poland.

On the day of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Pavlo receives a call from his wife, who remained in Ukraine. And, without hesitation, he returns home to take his family to a safe place. The developers want to show how the hero saves his family during the war, overcoming fear and insurmountable difficulties.

"In a world engulfed in war, I want to show the human side of this conflict through the story of one man and his family. I hope that the audience will emotionally experience the story of Paulʼs struggle and learn important life lessons for themselves — about values and resilience, as well as a new understanding of the strength of the human spirit under the pressure of circumstances," says Paul Wesley about his role.

Paul Wesley

Filming of the series will begin in the winter of 2025-2026, and Ukraine, the USA, Germany and Poland will work on it. The characters will speak mostly in English, and a little in Ukrainian and Polish.

The director will be David Straton — he went to Ukraine as a volunteer to help the International Legion. The script was written by the Polish screenwriter Filip Sichynskyi together with the Ukrainian director Zhanna Ozirna.

Paul Wesley is an American actor born in Poland (his real name is Pawel Wasilewski). He rose to prominence as Stefan Salvatore in “The Vampire Diaries” and Eddie Longo/Tucker Reed in “Tell Me a Tale”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.