Elton John is unable to complete the album due to partial sight loss

British musician and multi-Grammy award winner Elton John is unable to complete his studio album because he partially lost his sight due to an infection in July. He hopes to return to work as soon as he recovers.

The BBC writes about it.

On the air of the Good Morning America program, John said that the problem with his vision began four months ago — he caught an infection in his right eye in the south of France. In addition, now the musician began to complain about his left eye.

According to him, in this state he can give interviews, but work in the studio has become impossible — he cannot see the lyrics of the songs.

John says the album isnʼt finished and the work on it isnʼt progressing — heʼs "stuck". The musician hopes that the treatment will help restore his vision and continue recording. In November 2023, John stated that he had "just finished" a new album, with lyrics written by poet Bernie Taupin, but is believed to be still in the works.

The last album — Wonderful Crazy Night — Elton John released in 2016.

During his career, Elton John recorded 32 albums, received one "Oscar" for the soundtrack to the cartoon "The Lion King". In 1995, he was awarded the Order of the British Empire. In 1997, the Queen of Great Britain knighted him. He is openly gay, actively advocates for the rights of sexual minorities around the world and fights against AIDS. In 2009, the singer and his partner David Furnish tried to adopt a Ukrainian HIV-positive boy. The authorities refused them, as same-sex marriages are not recognized in Ukraine.

In July 2023, Elton John completed his farewell tour. The first concert took place in the USA in 2018, and the last — in Sweden.

