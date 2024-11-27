The Air Defense Forces shot down 36 out of 89 Russian drones overnight

On the night of November 27, 2024 (from 19:30 on November 26), Ukrainian air defense shot down 36 Russian drones. Another 48 drones were lost in location, and five flew to Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russia launched 89 Shahed and unspecified drones over Ukraine. They were shot down in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv regions.

Due to the fall of fragments of Russian drones, there is destruction of private and multi-apartment buildings in the Kyiv region. The head of the Regional Military Administration specified that there were no victims of the attack.

