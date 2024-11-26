Germany allocated €65 million for the restoration of Ukraineʼs energy sector

Germany will additionally allocate €65 million for the repair of Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

This was reported in the Ministry of Economy of Germany.

This financial assistance will be directed to the "Energy Support Fund of Ukraine" of the Energy Community.

"Civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine continues to be the object of massive Russian airstrikes. The collapse of energy supply in the third winter of the war would have catastrophic consequences for the economy and population of Ukraine. Therefore, the support of Ukraine is more important than ever," emphasized the Federal Minister of Economy of Germany Robert Habeck.

By the end of 2024, Germanyʼs contribution to the "Energy Support Fund of Ukraine" will amount to €360 million.

Mass power outages began again in Ukraine from mid-November. At first, they were emergency and preventive — due to the threat of energy strikes. And after the massive strike on November 17, planned power outages were returned across the country.

Earlier, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported that this winter, the shortage in the energy system may lead to power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day.

According to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine needs 17 gigawatts of power this year. The European Union will allocate €160 million to Ukraine to support energy security ahead of winter. Part of the amount will be provided from frozen Russian assets.

And Slovakia declared that in the event of a blackout, it will provide Ukraine with electricity in an emergency mode.

On the eve of winter, the Lithuanian renewable energy company allocated €4 million to support the Ukrainian energy system. These funds will help provide electricity to 420 households.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.