Slovakia will make emergency supplies of electricity to Ukraine in case of a blackout

Slovakia will provide electricity to Ukraine in emergency mode in case of a blackout.

The Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico informed about this during a meeting with the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports Ukrinform.

"We want Ukraine to winter well. During the blackout, we will provide emergency energy supplies," Fico said.

He also stated that Slovakia supports the idea of Ukraine joining the EUʼs unified energy system.

"At the next European summit, we want to propose a systemic solution (to support the Ukrainian energy system). We understand that the foundation of your power system has been destroyed, but we want to be sure that it will be made up. We have a single energy market in the EU, it is necessary that it be extended to you as well," said Fico.

He also noted that Slovakia is preparing another humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. There will be no lethal weapons in it, but there will be support for Ukraineʼs energy system.

Attacks of the Russian Federation on the energy industry

Russia resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy this spring. Mass strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine are regular. Since March 22, the Russians have already destroyed more than 9 GW — half of the peak electricity consumption in winter.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported that this winter, a deficit in the energy system may lead to power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day.

