There are massive reports of alleged mining of state structures and institutions in 13 regions of Ukraine

Reports were received about demining of state institutions, administrative buildings, health care facilities, shopping centers, etc in 13 regions of Ukraine.

Suspilne writes about it.

A report was received about the bombing of the premises of the High Council of Justice in Kyiv. The employees were evacuated from there, but the mining was not confirmed.

The editorial office of The Page also received a notification about the mining. In the letter, the "miner" claims to have planted more than 20 devices and all of them are wrapped in vacuum packaging, which excludes the possibility of detecting them with the help of dogs. He also promises that he will blow up every building once every 3-4 days.

The letter also lists other potential mine sites, including:

Embassy of Norway;

Shopping center Pulsar;

Shopping center Tehno Plaza;

TV channel "1+1";

general secondary school No. 31;

Pechersky district state administration in the city of Kyiv;

Hotel Eurasia.

At the same time, the addresses of some buildings are indicated incorrectly. Yes, the "miner" made a mistake with the Norwegian embassy, the Pechersk District Administration, the TV channel "1+1" and others.

Reports of demining of seven institutions are being checked in Sumy. Among them are the Sumy City Council and health care facilities.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the building on Velyka Perspektyvna Street, where the Lenin Court is located, was allegedly mined, but no dangerous devices were found during the inspection.

Institutions of Novovolynsk in Volyn, namely: water supply, hospital, lyceum, "Novovolynskteplokomunenergo" also received notices about demining.

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers are checking information on the mining of 27 objects of civil and critical infrastructure.

A month ago, on October 14, mass mining of buildings was also reported throughout Ukraine. Later it turned out that the letters were sent by a resident of Crimea occupied by Russia.

