In Ukraine was reported about mass mining of buildings — from state authorities to media editorial offices. What is known now

Across Ukraine, mass mining of buildings was reported anonymously, from state authorities to media editorial offices. Now the police are checking it. Babel briefly tells about what is known at the moment.

Anonymous letters about mining of their buildings were sent to the e-mail addresses of state authorities, local governments and other objects. The text of the letter ended up in the possession of Babel. In it, the sender, who introduced himself as Oleksandr Assaulyuk, promises to detonate mined premises remotely. He blames it on the terrorist group Fire Cells Group.

In the letter, Assaulyuk asks that Iryna Sysak, Valeria Yehoshyna, and Yulia Himerik be held guilty of the bombing of the Radio Liberty journalists. On October 8, they published a material about how the Russian special service recruits Ukrainian children to set fire to the cars of the Armed Forces.

RBC-Ukraine wrote that explosives are being searched for in schools, city councils and buildings of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Policy, as well as in the premises of the Supreme Council of Justice and the Kyiv Court of Appeals, as well as other Kyiv institutions, and also in Chernihiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk regions and other cities.

In addition, more than 60 foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine received anonymous letters about detonation of buildings — this number continues to grow. Structural divisions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received similar letters. Because of this, some institutions suspended consular service to citizens — it was resumed immediately after the inspections were completed.

The Ukrainian publication LIGA.net also reported on the bombing of its office. The inspection established that there is no danger — the workers have already returned to work. Also, several regional branches of Suspilne reported about mining.

