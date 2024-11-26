Politico: Kamala Harris to pursue political career after defeat in the US presidential election

The current vice president of the USA Kamala Harris will continue her political activities after her defeat in the presidential elections. She may run for president again in 2028 or for governor in her home state of California in 2026.

Politico writes about this with reference to five people from the closest circle of Harris.

Harris is likely to consider options for his future political career after the winter holiday season. After losing the presidential election in November, she spent some time in Hawaii with her family and closest advisers.

Harris and her advisers are now working to determine how and when she will challenge Donald Trump and reaffirm her role in the Democratic Party. On January 6, 2025, Harris, as the current vice president of the United States, will preside over a session of the United States Congress to confirm Trumpʼs election victory. Therefore, she will appear at the inauguration of the president-elect on January 20.

Meanwhile, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will soon be leaving the Naval Observatory. They must decide whether they will move into their home in Los Angeles or establish a new residence elsewhere. Regardless of where Harris and her family end up living, some around her are concerned about her safety — six months after she retires, her Secret Service protection will end.

After his retirement, Harris will likely set up a private office and maintain a massive online presence. Advisors close to Harris believe that she will make some decisions quickly despite her tendency to think for a long time.

Allies believe that the longer Harris campaigned, the stronger her standing in the Democratic Party grew. Presumably, the defeat in the presidential elections will not so much "contaminate" her future political career, writes Politico.

If Harris decides not to run for president in 2028, the first clues about her political future may come during the 2026 US midterm elections — she will likely run to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom.

While there is disagreement among people who know Harris well about which office she should run for, they believe she will not run for governor at the same time as she launches her presidential campaign in a few weeks.

Elections in the USA

The presidential election in the USA was held on November 5, 2024, and the candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, won it.

The Democratic candidate was supposed to be incumbent President Joe Biden. However, he withdrew from the race in June after a failed debate with Trump. The official endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Partyʼs candidate — she officially became her on August 21.

Despite a short election campaign, Harris raised record funds. Polls showed that the gap in the ratings of Harris and Trump was within a statistical margin of error.

